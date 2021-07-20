Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Parkersburg resident is signed to a country record deal.

Patrick Lawrence is a Parkersburg resident signing with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records.

Lawrence is a legally blind person with albinism and has found his calling with country and bluegrass music.

He says that he has always wanted a chance to play his music for people and get on the road with a band.

Lawrence also says that he has fallen in love with playing the guitar ever since he got his hands on the instrument as a teenager.

“When I was a teenager somebody gave me a guitar and as soon as I started learning that guitar I just knew that I wanted to do it for a living. It became my number one passion. And, for awhile, I didn’t think I would get anywhere. I just kind of started just playing by myself, putting videos on the internet. And just making recordings, putting them on YouTube and just for my friends and family to see. And, I kind of went being from just being doing my own thing for fun to being signed to a record company,” says Lawrence.

Lawrence is currently auditioning musicians for his touring band.

He says that he was coached on how to play guitar from family and his teachers at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

Lawrence says that some of his biggest musical influences are Buck Owens, Doyle Lawson, and Quicksilver amongst others.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.