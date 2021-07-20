Advertisement

Peoples Bank Theater auditioning for Kiss Me Kate

People's Bank Theatre
People's Bank Theatre(Zach Shrivers)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Peoples Bank Theater is currently auditioning actors for its upcoming production of “Kiss Me, Kate”.

The theater is still currently closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the play will be among its first live performances when it reopens for shows in the fall.

The play tells the story of a theater company performing a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”.

Auditions will be held in person. Rehearsals will begin in September, and the performances will take place October 8 - 16.

Those who would like to audition are asked to call (917) 640-3825 and to bring a headshot and resume to the audition if possible, though that is not necessary.

Additional information about the auditions can be found on Facebook.

The theater has scheduled a number of musician events for the fall and winter, as well. The first few performers will be the Marshall Tucker Band on October 1, Clint Black on October 21, and Dancing With the Docs on October 23, with additional shows scheduled in November and December, as well.

