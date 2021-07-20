Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase is Back Home

After many years of exhibits and shows held at the fairgrounds, the summer showcase is back at Wood County 4-H Camp after over 15 years.

The showcase is being held July 19 through July 24 and is open to 4-H and FFA members, friends and families. Due to Covid-19 protocols it was kept small this year. Throughout the week a few activities include livestock shows and sales, exhibits and a farmers’ market.

Jodi Smith, 4-H extension agent said, “One aspect of 4-H is actually taking a project and exhibiting the project at the end of the year, and that is what this week is all about.

Many kids and families were happy to be out there this year since Covid-19 took away their opportunity to showcase what they have been working on including Jacob Barrett, a 4-H member who loves being with animals.

The 4-H and FFA members want to thank the support of businesses, foundations and volunteers in the community for making this event possible.

