Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes

Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice presented a brand-new custom-outfitted truck to an additional winner Wednesday as part of the fifth drawing in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Hope To was greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston.

To said she and her entire gamily received the COVID-19 vaccination at the first chance they had.

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have just two more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

