City of Vienna provides Latrobe Street Mission with funding for kitchen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna is giving the Latrobe Street Mission over 14 thousand dollars to help with the mission’s kitchen equipment.

The money is a part of the city’s community development block grant fund.

The emergency shelter used these funds to buy a three-door reach-in freezer, a double stackable convection oven and a new 60-inch range with double ovens and a griddle.

The mission’s executive director, Jim sims, says these new utilities will be helpful when serving meals to the large number of people the mission helps.

“We serve a bunch of meals every day. Last year, was over 15 thousand meals,” says Sims. “And that’s the ones we fix and serve is 15 thousand. And the church and other organizations do our evening meal. So, there’s a lot of food that goes through that kitchen.”

Mayor Rapp says that the city of Vienna has been a partner of the mission for years now—because of its efforts in helping the area’s homeless population.

