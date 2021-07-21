Advertisement

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search for human remains after finding a human skull in Lost Creek near I-79.

Officials do not know how long the skull was outside, but Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny says that some time has passed.

The sheriff says that mushroom hunters originally found the skull.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Scott William Summers
Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle wreck
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID

Latest News

Forecast for July 21st
Forecast for July 21st
WTAP News @ 6 - Team 23 vs. Herd That Wins TBT W.Va. regional
WTAP News @ 6 - Team 23 vs. Herd That Wins TBT W.Va. regional
Gayle Manchin represents ARC in Marietta
WTAP News @ 5 - Kids encouraged to read through creative summer programs
WTAP News @ 5 - Kids encouraged to read through creative summer programs