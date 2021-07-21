Fire hydrants getting updated throughout Williamstown and Vienna thanks to community volunteers

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -Fire hydrants with faded red white, and green paint are being transformed into hydrants with shiny red paint and reflective markers all over Williamstown and Vienna-and it’s not just for looks, it’s for a good reason.

“All the hydrants in town need to be visible and cleaned up so we can see them and they need to be color-coded so it gives us an indication of the water flow so we know which one is a better choice for us and gives us an option to pick different ones,” Vienna Fire Chief Steve School said.

Scholl is working with Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan on this hydrant project. While both hope the updates will help firefighters know just how much water is in each hydrant, they anticipate they will help freshen up the cities a bit.

“We want things to look uniform and look nice and we would like to make sure that up and down the river and in West Virginia we stand tall and look good, " Jordan said.

“That’s one of the things that’s so simple to do by just creating a clean look and that’s what we are working for in Williamstown and I know Vienna strives to do the same thing in their administration.”

Jordan says the different colored reflective markers will help firefighters know just how much water is in each hydrant.

Both Scholl and Logan say they have already given out several kits to community volunteers who came to the city building to sign up for this project.

The kits include red spray paint, brushes, and paper towels and Jordan says each volunteer has been assigned hydrants to tend to around Williamstown. Around 250 hydrants need to be changed in Vienna and about 140 in Williamstown. Jordan says they still need some volunteers for the hydrants in Williamstown.

“By doing this, this is something so simple that makes it better for the firefighters to be more efficient at what they do at the time of an emergency, “ Jordan said.

“Because that’s not the time to have something go the wrong direction.”

