Obituary: Joan Marie (Fischer) Kinzel

Joan Marie (Fischer) Kinzel, 68, of Marietta, OH, passed away peacefully at 11:00 a.m., on July 20, 2021 at Highland Oaks Medical Center, McConnelsville, OH, after a four-year struggle with Frontotemporal Dementia.

Born March 21, 1953, in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Herman H. and Dolores A. Fischer.

Joan was a 1971 graduate of Williamstown High School. Upon graduation, she attended Fairmont State University in Fairmont, WV. She was later employed by the Marietta Police Department, Marietta, OH; the State Attorney General’s Office, Tucson, AZ; and after returning to Marietta, Joan was employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where she retired in November 2016 after 20 years of faithful service.

She was a member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church in Whipple, and also served on the Church Missions Committee. Joan loved her Heavenly Father and was a true prayer warrior. She enjoyed Bible study, reading, solving puzzles, and playing various computer games. Joan also looked forward to her occasional dinners at DaVinci’s Restaurant with her dearest high school classmates. Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. To the very end, her heart was filled with much love, joy, happiness, peace, and contentment.

She is survived by her husband of twenty years, Rodney Kinzel, of Marietta, OH; her son, Shane Smith II, of Marietta, OH; two brothers, Bruce Fischer and wife Elizabeth “Liz” of Corrales, NM, and John Fischer, of Charleston, WV; one sister, Patricia and husband Ralph Wilson, of Culpeper, VA; one step-son, Phillip and wife Marissa Kinzel, of Williamstown, WV; one step-daughter Jennifer and husband Mike Long, of Lucasville, OH; two nephews, Doug Cobb and Michael Cobb; one niece, Kelly Brittingham; and eight grandchildren, Drew Long, Trevor Long, Sarah Kinzel, Alayna Garst, Lexie Handschumaker, Wade Garst, Kayci Jo Smith, and Henry Kinzel.

Family will receive guests from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home (Reno Chapel), 1021 Pike St, Marietta, OH 45750. Pastors Robert Kinzel and Ronald Kinzel will officiate the funeral service which will begin at 12:00 pm, and burial will take place at Tunnel Cemetery, Tunnel, OH immediately following the funeral service.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Highland Oaks Medical Center for their excellent and tender loving care of Joan over the past two months; and, would also like to thank Shrivers Hospice for their comforting care of Joan during her final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Twin Rivers Baptist Church Missions Fund, P.O. Box 42, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences and guest register may be made by visiting www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.