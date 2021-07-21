Obituary: Louzania “Baby” Honaker

Louzania, also known as “Baby” and “Mom” to those that knew and loved her, passed away peacefully at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital surrounded by loved ones after an extended illness on July 16th, 2021.

Mom’s story began April 26th, 1938, when she was born to Eli and Meda Estep in a small place called Isiban, WV. She loved school, beautiful dresses, coats, and shoes. Later, after moving to Phelps, she met the love of her life, Dallas, who always reminded her of a “big red shiny apple,” which in her words “set him apart from the other boys.” She made a good choice, they married, and had four children. Velmeda Lisa came first, followed by Dallas Eli, also known as Stevie , Bernard Heath, and finally, Michael David. Dad pursued a job in Lake Erie, Ohio, which later led to a promotion for Goodyear Tires in Parkersburg, WV. Here they set up their housekeeping and business in this Mid Ohio Valley and life was good to them and for them, many years.

Earlier in life, she was an avid bowler, winning many trophies with her league at Rendor Lanes. She also pursued college classes, worked for many years in a Parkersburg day care taking care of her babies and toddlers, always desiring to be an elementary teacher, and had a love of writing stories. Crocheting was also a big part of mom’s life. Many heads throughout this area sport the hats her fingers wove together.

Mom was of the Christian faith, and I am sure Jesus smiled brightly as He took her hand this morning and said “Welcome home, my good and faithful servant. You’ve ran the race well, and finished strong. "

On the day she passed from this world to her heavenly home, Mom left behind her daughter, Velmeda Lisa Honaker Batten, sons Dallas Eli Honaker, Bernard Heath (Bev) Honaker, and Michael David Honaker all of Parkersburg, WV. She is survived also by Grandchildren Christtienna Louzania Batten, Steven Eli (Chasity) Honaker, Alicia Dawn Honaker, and Christopher Honaker. Great grandchildren Julienna Dove Batten, Daelon Tolliver O’Connor, Israel Keldin Squire O’Connor, Destiny Honaker, Alice Honaker, Alexis Honaker, and Riley Honaker. She also leaves behind one sister, Juanita Estep Robinette of Majestic, Ky. Surviving also is a host of nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Eli and Meda Estep, husband Dallas J. Honaker, and one brother, Alan Estep of Mineral Wells, WV.

Mom was a wonderful woman that was loved, will be missed, and forever be cherished in our hearts.

A special heart felt thank you is sent to the CCMH medical nursing staff, from the 1st floor to the 5th, Jessie, Al, Tom, Dr. Onestinghel, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Abiy Kelil, Dr. Aneeqah Baig, and Donna Adams from Pallitive Care, for all the love and care, and support they have given to us. To the techs that lovingly cared for my mom, especially Shawn. You will forever be in my heart, and much love is sent to you all. Mom ended her journey on the very floor she began it on, along with many of same staff present.

There will be a one day viewing Friday, July 23rd, at 2pm, followed by interment in the Dotson Family Cemetery in Phelps, Ky handled by Jones & West Funeral Home.

A special memorial will be held in Parkersburg, WV at a later date. More details will be announced when the day approaches.

