Obituary: Stanley Rupert Smith III

Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Stanley Rupert Smith III, 40, of Newport, OH, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 28, 1981 in Marietta, OH to Stanley and Tammy Lynn Bailey Smith, Jr.

Stan worked as a truck driver for DeBarr Trucking. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and loved loud music. Most important was his family. He loved his family deeply and home life was everything to him.

He is survived by his wife Samantha Smith, whom he married on August 21, 2019; six children, Zachery Smith (Skyler), Kyanna Smith (Daren), Chelsi Phillis, Kylee Phillis, Morgyn Phillis, Devyn Phillis; two brothers, Robert Smith and George “Donnie” (Janette) Smith and a sister, Lisa Smith.

He was preceded in death by a son, Stanley R. Smith IV.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Pastor Tim Steveson officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 22 and again from 9 AM until the time of service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to Hadley Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

