Parkersburg HS students do science activity that shows water quality in stream

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some students and teachers from Parkersburg high school came out to a stream this morning for a science activity.

Students were at a stream this morning near Cypress Street to test the water quality as a part of stream ecology.

The kids and teachers do this by gathering macroinvertebrates—or indicator species—that can tell if the water is good or not.

This is an activity that is usually done every year, but did not happen last year due to the pandemic.

“The board office told us about an opportunity that we could teach some kids just for like one week,” says Parkersburg high school science teacher, Jay Lindamood. “So, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to go to the stream and let’s see how we do.’”

However, it is back and some students are enjoying this experiment.

“I mess around in the streams a lot at my grandparents and with my cousins. So, I thought it would be cool to do this because we’re doing more of analyzing the stuff, and in the streams the macroinvertebrates. And testing the water, which I’ve never done before,” says Nate McPeak.

Lindamood says that there should be more experiments like this in the future.

As this will help make the environment better for everyone for years to come.

