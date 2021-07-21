Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jonathan Wayne Smith of Parkersburg was arrested at his home Tuesday on charges of first degree robbery and burglary, according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

On July 11, Smith visited a camper on Pickering Street, knocked on the door, and claimed to be U.S. Marshal with a search warrant. He entered the camper and pulled out a pellet gun, which the man and woman who live in the trailer believed to be a firearm.

Smith then took an amount of money from the residents and struck one of them in the back of the head. The residents defended themselves and Smith fled from the camper, police said.

After an investigation, police determined Smith’s identity and concluded the residents of the camper were not previously acquainted with him.

