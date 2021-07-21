Advertisement

Veterans Commission donates money for Gold Star Park

Veteran hat
Veteran hat(weau)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Veterans Commission presented Mayor Josh Schlicher with a check for nearly $5,000 Tuesday. The money will be used to improve Gold Star Park.

The majority of the funds will be put toward expanding the park’s walking trail, Mayor Schlicher said.  The concrete trail was started a couple of years ago and its construction is now in its second phase. When it is complete, it will go around the tennis courts and down to the lower level where the parking is located, and it will be about a half a mile long.

Additional items that the funding will be used for include adding benches and possibly other recreation equipment like grills and more.

The Veterans Commission raised the money through its Freedom Rid fundraiser held earlier in the month.

“We’ll put the money to good use and finish out this project,” Schlicher said.

