Advertisement

Vienna City Council latest to consider treatment facility moratorium

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna is the latest seeking a temporary ban against substance abuse residential treatment facilities.

The measure is to be voted on at Vienna City Council’s meeting Thursday night. It begins at 6:00 at the Vienna City Building’s council chambers.

The ordinance specifically mentions group residential facilities and homes. It says West Virginia law does not have rules about where they can be located, or their permitted uses, and that the legislature needs to address that issue.

And Mayor Randy Rapp says he’s had complaints from residents about homes located in their neighborhoods.

”When I receive a phone call from a woman who has four children, and who sleeps with a baseball bat, and is crying her eyes out, I don’t like those kinds of phone calls,” Rapp said Wednesday. “It’s just something we need as a city, to understand these rules, and how these things are progressing.”

Parkersburg City Council next Tuesday, July 27, is scheduled to vote on second reading of an ordinance placing a similar moratorium on treatment centers and related homes.

Parkersburg Attorney George Cosenza says such moratoriums could be subject to review by federal courts.

”If it goes on, and now, there are facilities that want to open and the city is not allowing it,” Cosenza said Wednesday morning on “Daybreak”, “now, you’re going to see a court battle, and the city might come out on the wrong side of that issue.”>

Like Parkersburg’s proposed law, Vienna’s ordinance calls for a moratorium through June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Scott William Summers
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
US renews public health emergency for COVID
Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle wreck

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Hydrants updated by volunteers to help firefighters
WTAP News @ 5 - Hydrants updated by volunteers to help firefighters
WTAP News @ 5 - PHS students do science activity that shows water quality in stream
WTAP News @ 5 - PHS students do science activity that shows water quality in stream
WTAP News @ 5 - City of Vienna provides Latrobe Street Mission with funding
WTAP News @ 5 - City of Vienna provides Latrobe Street Mission with funding
WTAP News @ 5 - PSC plans August hearings for Suddenlink complaints
WTAP News @ 5 - PSC plans August hearings for Suddenlink complaints
WTAP News @ 5 - Man arrested for robbery in Parkersburg
WTAP News @ 5 - Man arrested for robbery in Parkersburg