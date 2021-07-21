Vienna City Council latest to consider treatment facility moratorium

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna is the latest seeking a temporary ban against substance abuse residential treatment facilities.

The measure is to be voted on at Vienna City Council’s meeting Thursday night. It begins at 6:00 at the Vienna City Building’s council chambers.

The ordinance specifically mentions group residential facilities and homes. It says West Virginia law does not have rules about where they can be located, or their permitted uses, and that the legislature needs to address that issue.

And Mayor Randy Rapp says he’s had complaints from residents about homes located in their neighborhoods.

”When I receive a phone call from a woman who has four children, and who sleeps with a baseball bat, and is crying her eyes out, I don’t like those kinds of phone calls,” Rapp said Wednesday. “It’s just something we need as a city, to understand these rules, and how these things are progressing.”

Parkersburg City Council next Tuesday, July 27, is scheduled to vote on second reading of an ordinance placing a similar moratorium on treatment centers and related homes.

Parkersburg Attorney George Cosenza says such moratoriums could be subject to review by federal courts.

”If it goes on, and now, there are facilities that want to open and the city is not allowing it,” Cosenza said Wednesday morning on “Daybreak”, “now, you’re going to see a court battle, and the city might come out on the wrong side of that issue.”>

Like Parkersburg’s proposed law, Vienna’s ordinance calls for a moratorium through June 30, 2022.

