West Virginia PSC plans August hearings on Suddenlink complaints

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission plans two public hearings in late August, to discuss service complaints by customers of Suddenlink Communications.

PSC representatives, who were in Parkersburg Monday, discussed the complaints with Wood County Commissioners.

The PSC has received close to 2,000 complaints from Suddenlink customers, mostly about internet and overall service issues.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, during a visit to Parkersburg Monday, said his office has taken similar complaints.

”They’re not getting the internet speeds that they think they’re purchasing, and they’re not getting the timely response on their customer service needs,” Morrisey said. “Those are the two things we hear time after time after time. I’m a big believer that the law requires, if you, as a company promise something, you have to deliver.”

In a response to an inquiry by PSC Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, Suddenlink said it responds to “substantially more” than 90% of customer telephone calls within 30 seconds, and “has seen a noticeable decline in call volumes and complaints”.

The response added that parent company Altice has been investing millions to add capacity, increase speeds and address localized pockets of network congestion.

Suddenlink blamed the problems on pandemic impacts, severe weather, system integration and other issues were factors in some of the complaints received since January 2019 and asserted that Suddenlink has successfully resolved 99% of those complaints

“1,900 complaints - even if each were raised by unique customers on unique issues would constitute less than I% of the Suddenlink WV customer base,” the response said.

Suddenlink closed its 10-year old Wood County call center in 2018, which had employed 200 people. The Wood County Commission recently purchased the building in which the call center was located, with plans to move its 911 Center there from the center’s present location on Core Road.

The scheduled hearings are on August 24 at 10:30 A.M. and 6 P.M., and an evidentiary hearing August 26. All hearings will be held at the PSC headquarters at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.