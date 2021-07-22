$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the State Highway Patrol were involved in a multi-county car pursuit with a man identified as Anthony G. Davis. He is 33 years old and from Salem Center, Ohio.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis. (wtap)

The pursuit started on State Route 32 in Vinton County. A 2006 Cadillac CTS which had been spray-painted black turned off State Route 32 into Meigs County. The pursuit proceeded through Meigs County and into Gallia County in the Salem Center area before the suspect returned to the Painter Ridge area inside of Meigs County. He bailed out of the car and into the woods after stop sticks were used to stop the car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit was contacted and assisted in the high-speed chase for a period of time however they were unable to proceed due to low fuel levels. A K-9 track was conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The suspect was unable to be found.

Anthony Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him. Anthony Davis is 5′10″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has green eyes and red hair with a red beard and is believed to still be in the west end of Meigs County in the Salem Center/Langsville area.

“Anthony Davis, if you’re out there reading this, we’re coming for you. Not only did you put the public at risk with your failure to obey the law but you also put the lives of law enforcement at risk with your actions. My suggestion to you would be to turn yourself in on your own free will rather than spending the remainder of your freedom looking over your shoulder every step of the way,” said Sheriff Keith Wood.

“We have been looking for Anthony Davis over the past several weeks and would appreciate any tips that the public can provide to assist us in his capture. Davis has also absconded from the court system in Meigs County and has active warrants for his arrest. I would like to thank all of the agencies that participated and have assisted us over the past several weeks in attempting to locate Mr. Davis. I would like to give a special thank you to Sheriff Champlin’s Office in Gallia County who has been there with us every step of the way and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team for their prompt response and assistance over the past several weeks,” said Sheriff Wood.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Anthony Davis.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. Leave a call back number so you can be contacted to receive reward money if your tip is successful in arresting him.

The Meigs County Sheriff says this reward is from an outside source not connected with the department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.