Advertisement

Chicago party bus shooting wounds 8 amid rising gun violence

Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus, one of several shootings in the city that left at least three people dead on the same day.

The mass shooting happened late Wednesday in Lincoln Park on the city’s North Side, when police say one or more people in an SUV opened fire.

It comes amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the U.S., including new gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago and four other cities.

Earlier in the night, a drive-by shooting left two men dead on the city’s Near West Side.

And 10 other people were shot — including a 14-year-old boy who died — in two mass shootings within blocks and minutes of each other Wednesday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Wayne Smith
Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis.
$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 7/22/21
Zach Shrivers and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/22/21
Forecast for July 22nd
Forecast for July 22nd
The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing