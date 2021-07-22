Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Wayne Smith
Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis.
$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
According to officials, the driver of the vehicle got his foot stuck on the gas while trying to...
No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell

Latest News

A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
WTAP news @ 5 - WVUP awarded $100K through Metallica Scholars initiative
WTAP news @ 5 - WVUP awarded $100K through Metallica Scholars initiative