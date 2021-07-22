Marietta continuing efforts to improve blighted properties

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is continuing its ongoing efforts to improve blighted properties, according to Wayne Rinehart, code enforcement officer for the city.

One of the properties the city is addressing is a plot of land at 115-117 Gilman Ave. The city is currently in court to determine what can be done with the property. The building on the property is in a deceased owner’s name, and the city was initially seeking permission to demolish it. However, private citizens stepped in and applied to the court to become receivers of the property. Those individuals would like to keep the property and restore it because they believe it to be one of the oldest structures in Marietta, and is thought to have historical significance.

Last year, a dilapidated building at the corner of Seventh St. and Putnam St. was torn down. The city acquired the property from the owner and will most likely convert it into a beautified green space.

And a vacant house at 708 Eighth St. was torn down, as well. The court gave the city permission to demolish the home, but did not give ownership of the property to the city, so it is still in the owner’s name, which complicates any plans for renovating the space.

There are additional properties being considered for renovation by the city, as well.

