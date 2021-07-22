Advertisement

Moratoriums discussed at Wood County Commission

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Parkersburg and Vienna City Councils considering temporary halts to their cities’ treatment facilities, the issue was discussed Thursday at the Wood County Commission meeting.

it’s been now two weeks since Parkersburg put on its city council agenda an ordinance placing a halt of a little less than a year on new treatment centers and related recovery homes.

Resident Charles Roberts, a member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Conservative Action Coalition, discussed with commission members a county-wide moratorium on new treatment facilities.

While commissioners took no action on that request, they agreed something-in the form of legislative action-needs to be don about the growing number of beds locally.

While there were nearly none just a few years ago, the number of beds has now grown to 283, largely the result of legislative action.

”We have a great heart in Wood County; we really do. I’m so nervous that we’ll become jaded to our fellow neighbor who is on hard times.”

Roberts says he is not suggesting there should be no more treatment facilities, just that their placement be regulated, much like the “certificate of need” process for West Virginia hospitals and other health care centers.

“I am for people getting recovered from any type of drug situation. My first and foremost consideration is we take care of the people we have here; in this state, mainly in this county.”

Couch says the Attorney General’s office could also get involved, through its “Medicaid Fraud” unit.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in Parkersburg earlier this week for a Town Hall event, said there wasn’t much his office could do about the issue. It was a major topic at the meeting that night.

