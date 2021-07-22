Advertisement

No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle got his foot stuck on the gas while trying to park. Taco Belle will remain closed until damage is repaired.(SC)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A single-vehicle crash occurred Thursday at the Taco Bell off Grand Central Avenue, causing structural damage to the building.

According to the Vienna Police Department, an elderly man was parking his car, with another passenger inside, when his foot got stuck on the gas pedal. This caused the car to go through Taco Bell. There was no one inside the dining room of Taco Bell when the crash occurred.

No major injuries were reported and none of the Taco Bell staff were harmed.

Taco Bell will remain closed until the damage to the building has been fixed. This also includes the drive-thru.

Since the building is privately owned, the driver did not receive a citation, according to the Vienna Police Department.

