Obituary: Adam Eugene Gorham

Adam Gorham
Adam Gorham(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Adam Eugene Gorham,42, of Crooksville, OH, died July 18, 2021.

Adam was born September 10, 1978, in Marietta, OH and was a son of Rick E. Gorham, of Reno, OH and Tammy V. Ward of Belpre, OH.

Adam worked as a welder for Fabcon.  He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his daughter Keelee Leandrea Gorham (Jeremy Lee) of Monterey, CA; grandparents Shirley and Bobby Ward of Belpre; sisters Heather Sewell (Norm) of Parkersburg and Megan Gorham of Belpre; brother Jared Gorham of Belpre; mother of his child Carol E. Gorham of Washington, WV; stepmother Paula Gorham; cousin Brandy Sydenstricker (Eric); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandfather Ralph Gorham, grandma Vera Gorham and cousin Drew Ward-Nestor.

Services will be 1 PM Saturday July 24, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre with Pastor Joel Weekley officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM.  Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

