Obituary: Daniel “Pops” Leffingwell

Daniel Leffingwell
Daniel Leffingwell(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Daniel “Pops” Leffingwell, 82 of Vincent, Ohio died on July 21, 2021 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.  He was born in Chesapeake, Ohio on July 29, 1938 and was the son of the late John Harry and Allie  Henson Leffingwell.  He worked for several years for the C&O Railroad, was a foreman for the Connors Steel Mills, and was a maintenance Supervisor for the University of Rio Grande, Ohio.  He was a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include his son, Daniel (Debbie) Leffingwell of Vincent, Ohio, his grandchildren, Darci Leffingwell of Lakewood, Ohio and Dylan Leffingwell of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, two grand dogs, Macy and Wilson, a sister-in-law, Carol Leffingwell of Chesapeake, Ohio, a nephew, Philip Chapman of Huntington, WV, a niece, Deborah Chapman of Huntington, WV.  He is also survived by numerous adopted grandchildren whom he met through the years through athletics and his community service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, David (Slug) Leffingwell, James Leffingwell, Paul (Hammie) Leffingwell, sisters, Madeline Coyner, Iona Murry and a nephew, Paul Franklin Leffingwell.

Services will be held on Sunday at 5:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Philip Chapman officiating.  A Masonic Service will be on Sunday, at 4:45 PM at the funeral Home with Belpre Masonic Lodge #609 officiating.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM till 5:00 PM.  A Graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Union Hill Cemetery  in Chesapeake, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers and other remembrances, donations may be made to the Warren Athletics Department in care of Steve Arnold, 130 Warrior Drive,  Vincent, Ohio  45784 to be used for the Strength and Conditioning where his grandkids spent countless hours.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

