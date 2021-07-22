Advertisement

Obituary: Jackie Lynn Mullins

Jackie Mullins
Jackie Mullins(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Jackie Lynn Mullins, 64, of Mineral Wells died July 21, 2021 at her residence.  She was born on August 2, 1956 in Steubenville, OH and was the daughter of  the late Raymond Ruben and Frances Tanthorey Barber.

Jackie worked for Harvard Rest Haven and enjoyed fishing and the beach.

She is survived by two sons, Steven T. Mullins and husband Mitchell McCumbers of Mineral Wells, Matthew J. Mullins and wife Jennifer of Glouster, OH; grandchildren, Hunter R. Mullins and Ryland J. Mullins seven sisters, Joyce Carpenter, Sandy Pullins, Shirley Jackson, Diane Blankenship, Vicky Barber, Jo Golden, Kimberly Price and one brother, Raymond A. Barber.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday 1-3pm at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

