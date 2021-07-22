Obituary: Jill Stoops Godfrey

It is with immense sadness that we announce that Jill Stoops Godfrey, our loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed from this earth on July 16, 2021, surrounded by those she loved.

Jill was born in Parkersburg,WV on December 16, 1963, to Roger and Carol Stoops.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1982 and was a Big Red through and through. She grew up playing soft ball and being a member of the Girl Scouts.She lived her life in support and devotion to her family, enthusiastically attending every game, school play, or function any of her loved ones were involved in. Christmas was her favorite holiday and driving around town looking at all the Christmas lights. You could find her watching Christmas movies even in July.She was happiest when she was with those she loved, whether listening to music at City Park, going to every city parade, watching storms from her porch, gathering to eat, talk and laugh - or kicking everyone’s butt at cards. She could be heard far and wide rooting for her Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jill wasn’t ready to go and we weren’t ready for her to leave. Our hearts are broken and we will feel her loss everywhere, but we hold to the truth that she lives on in us. Her selfless and serving spirit changed everyone who knew her. To know her was to be touched by her. Everything she had and everything she was she poured out to everyone around her. She accepted everyone, loving and welcoming them all. She lived her life with an open heart and an open door. Her death has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled, but her love has left a mark that cannot be erased. When we love like she did, the force of her life is felt.

Jill was preceded in death by her mother Carol Sue Stoops and maternal grandmother Naomi Gilson..

She is survived by her children Ashley Godfrey and Brandon Godfrey; her father Roger (and wife, Nancy) Stoops; her siblings Bryan (and wife, Connie) Stoops, Amy Badgett, and Annette Stoops; her grandchildren Braylee and Zoey; her nephews and nieces Michelle (and husband, Rob) Sparks, Courtney (and husband, Zach) Sallee, Alicia Mace, Megan (and husband, Matt) Satow, Ryan (and wife Brooke) Stoops, Kristen Stoops, Justen (and wife, Elizabeth) Hopkins; numerous great nieces and nephews; and Jennifer (and husband, Andrew) Somervill who she called her daughter along with her 4 children;and many friends whom Jill regarded as family.

We will gather to celebrate her life, with services being held at Leavitt’s Funeral Home on July 24th, 2021. There will be a viewing held from 1:00pm - 2:00pm and the funeral will immediately follow at 2:00PM. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery North.

The family requests that guests: honor Jill’s passion for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers by wearing their Steelers shirts or jerseys; and, bring a note sharing their favorite memory shared with Jill to be added to a memorial scrapbook.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

