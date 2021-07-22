Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

(WMTV)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dennis Hutton pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime.

During the search on June 28, 2019,  at a hotel room at the Quality Inn in Mineral Wells, Wood County, officers found Hutton, digital scales, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver. 

Hutton admitted to the officers he was selling the drugs to others because of the financial obligations he had.  The drugs were sent to the DEA Mid-Atlantic Laboratory and were confirmed to be methamphetamine and carfentanil.  Hutton admitted that he carried the gun to protect both his drugs and the proceeds of his drug dealing.

Hutton pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and faces five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on October 18, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing.  Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-00143.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Wayne Smith
Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis.
$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
According to officials, the driver of the vehicle got his foot stuck on the gas while trying to...
No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell

Latest News

WTAP news @ 5 - WVUP awarded $100K through Metallica Scholars initiative
WTAP news @ 5 - WVUP awarded $100K through Metallica Scholars initiative
WTAP News @ 6 - Howard Meeks takes role as St. Marys athletic director
WTAP News @ 6 - Howard Meeks takes role as St. Marys athletic director
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood Co. Society special needs individuals get exercise assistance
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood Co. Society special needs individuals get exercise assistance
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner KurTeace Allen
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner KurTeace Allen