Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dennis Hutton pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime.

During the search on June 28, 2019, at a hotel room at the Quality Inn in Mineral Wells, Wood County, officers found Hutton, digital scales, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

Hutton admitted to the officers he was selling the drugs to others because of the financial obligations he had. The drugs were sent to the DEA Mid-Atlantic Laboratory and were confirmed to be methamphetamine and carfentanil. Hutton admitted that he carried the gun to protect both his drugs and the proceeds of his drug dealing.

Hutton pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and faces five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on October 18, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-00143 .

