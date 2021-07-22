Advertisement

Patients beg for COVID-19 vaccine just before intubation, doctor says

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID-19 infections who beg for the vaccine just before they are intubated.(Lamaip | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Gray News ) - A doctor from Grandview Medical Center in Alabama is trying to make an impact on Facebook to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID-19 infections.

These patients beg for the vaccine just before they are intubated, the doctor explained on social media.

“I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late,” Cobia posted on Facebook.

I've made a LOT of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately!!! Do you want to know how? I'm admitting young...

Posted by Brytney Cobia on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Cobia shared a post from Dr. David B. Wilhelm who is predicting there’s a significant likelihood for people who have not had COVID-19 and are unvaccinated to catch the delta variant in the next 60-90 days.

As patients die, Cobia says she hugs their family members and tell them to honor their loved one by getting vaccinated.

“They cry and tell me they didn’t know,” Cobia wrote.

She said many family members say they thought it was a hoax or it was “just the flu.”

“I go back to my office, write their death note and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives,” Corbia said.

Grandview Medical Center updated its visitor policy Thursday due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Everyone inside the hospital must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, and patients may only have one visitor. Additionally, no children are allowed to visit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Wayne Smith
Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis.
$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 7/22/21
Forecast for July 22nd
Forecast for July 22nd
Zach Shrivers and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/22/21
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada