Suspect arrested following police pursuit in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Police Department has one female in custody following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday that ended around the WVU Medicine Camden Clark emergency room.

According to authorities, the car the female was driving had been reported stolen. The chase began around the 2500 block of Ohio Avenue.

Police say the woman driving was going the opposite direction for a couple of blocks on Garfield Avenue.

Chris Mullins... who says he saw it happen... was coming home from work when he saw the car behind him swerving in and out of traffic being followed by police.

“And I looked in the rearview mirror and this guy was coming up really fast right on my rear end, swerved around me, and about that time a police officer did as well,” Mullins said. “Then I observed the car weaving through traffic and a high rated speed. He nearly missed my van. I was in a van and he nearly missed me and in fact, he came close to hitting several vehicles but didn’t.”

Mullins said officials barricaded the car after she crashed into a bridge trestle. The female is in custody as police figure out her identity and charges.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.