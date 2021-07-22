UPDATE: Man wanted by Meigs County deputies described as ‘Armed and dangerous’ arrested

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – UPDATE 7/24/2021 @ 12:39 p.m.

A man who was described by Meigs County deputies as armed and dangerous was arrested early Saturday morning in Gallia County.

Deputies say the man, Anthony “Red” Davis age 33 of Salem Center Ohio, lead police on a multi-county pursuit that began in Vinton County and ended in Meigs County, Ohio.

“This was a multi-agency operation that involved deputies from both Gallia and Meigs Counties and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. I told Red that we would be coming for him and this morning we made good on that promise,” stated Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Davis was wanted in Meigs and Athens counties on warrants and he had been on the run from authorities for several weeks according to a press release.

Deputies said narcotics and a firearm were also seized during the arrest Saturday and deputies said additional charges out of Gallia County may come.

Original Story 7/21/2021

A man who deputies describe as armed and dangerous is on the run after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday evening throughout southeast Ohio.

“We just felt last night that let’s let the public know, and see if they will help keep an eye out for him and let us know through a tip line through our office,” said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Anthony G. Davis, 33, of Salem Center, Ohio, is wanted after the incident that started in Vinton County and ended in the Painter Ridge area of Meigs County.

“It’s scary, you know. It’s really scary trying to protect her, and I’ve been trying to keep my neighbors informed because they have kids that come in,” said Tabatha Wells who lives in the area.

Davis is described as 5 feet 10 and about 200 pounds. He has green eyes, red hair, and a red beard. Deputies say Davis is believed to be in the west end of Meigs County in the Salem Center/Langsville area.

“He’s definitely a danger out here just milling around. I don’t think he’s just going to routinely bother somebody - that’s not his way - but if you do see Anthony, don’t make contact with him. Just call 911 or call our office,” said Wood.

Woods says Davis was released from jail a few weeks ago with an agreement with the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney and the Court of Common Pleas to report in person daily to the court, wear an ankle monitor, and stay at his home sentencing.

“That night that he was released it’s suspected he cut that off day one, so that’s how it all started for us,” said Wood.

Investigators say the pursuit started on state Route 32 in Vinton County and involved a 2006 Cadillac CTS that had been spray painted black. The pursuit continued through parts of Gallia County before the vehicle was disabled by stop sticks in Meigs County. Deputies say Davis got out and ran into a wooded area.

“We used aircraft that came in from the state highway patrol in Columbus and we had county sheriffs that came in from Jackson, Gallia, and Vinton Counties to assist and their officers,” said Wood.

Meigs Wood said a $1,000 reward for information leading up to Davis’s capture is being offered by an outside source.

“If Anthony if listening to this, turn yourself in. There’s a chance here that you can help yourself still. But, we don’t want you getting hurt or us getting hurt or the citizens out here getting injured over your freedom right now because you need to be held accountable for what you did,” said Wood.

Wood says Davis has a history of car theft and is warning people in the area to keep their eyes open and to pay attention.

“His dad and all them live around here so we’ve been keeping an eye out just in case something happens and he shows up or something we know to notify the police,” said Wells. “We’ve never seen anything like this so it’s a bit scary.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. They’re asked to leave a call back number if they want to be considered for the cash reward.

