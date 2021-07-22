Advertisement

Wood County Society special needs individuals get exercise assistance

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Athletic trainers and those a part of the Elite Sports Center are partnered up with a non-profit to help benefit those with special needs.

The people a part of the center are teaming with the Wood County Society to provide those with special needs with fitness classes. The sessions are called the “Temple Challenge” which can provide these people with a chance at physical fitness that they might not get.

They create opportunities to make these activities fun for the special needs individuals involved, and there are specialists that can help those that are limited with what they can do.

“Yeah, so, they can modify anything that we do. And that’s the joy of it. And that each one of them has a helper, and it’s amazing to watch that relationship grow between the client and the helper that I put them with,” says Temple Challenge founder, Stacy Houser.

The partnership has been going on for the last two years.

If you would like to sign up or learn more information about this all, you can click on this link to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Wayne Smith
Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis.
$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Parkersburg resident signs with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records
Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
According to officials, the driver of the vehicle got his foot stuck on the gas while trying to...
No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Howard Meeks takes role as St. Marys athletic director
WTAP News @ 6 - Howard Meeks takes role as St. Marys athletic director
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood Co. Society special needs individuals get exercise assistance
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood Co. Society special needs individuals get exercise assistance
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner KurTeace Allen
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner KurTeace Allen
West Virginia University-Parkersburg awarded $100 thousand through Metallica Scholars Initiative
West Virginia University-Parkersburg awarded $100 thousand through Metallica Scholars Initiative