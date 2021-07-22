Wood County Society special needs individuals get exercise assistance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Athletic trainers and those a part of the Elite Sports Center are partnered up with a non-profit to help benefit those with special needs.

The people a part of the center are teaming with the Wood County Society to provide those with special needs with fitness classes. The sessions are called the “Temple Challenge” which can provide these people with a chance at physical fitness that they might not get.

They create opportunities to make these activities fun for the special needs individuals involved, and there are specialists that can help those that are limited with what they can do.

“Yeah, so, they can modify anything that we do. And that’s the joy of it. And that each one of them has a helper, and it’s amazing to watch that relationship grow between the client and the helper that I put them with,” says Temple Challenge founder, Stacy Houser.

The partnership has been going on for the last two years.

If you would like to sign up or learn more information about this all, you can click on this link to learn more.

