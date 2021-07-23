Advertisement

Cleveland’s baseball team to be named “Guardians”

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change on Twitter, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans. The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle got his foot stuck on the gas while trying to...
No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell
Jonathan Wayne Smith
Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents
One woman arrested following police pursuit in Parkersburg. No one was injured during the...
Suspect arrested following police pursuit in Parkersburg
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis.
$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County
Parkersburg Catholic will not take the field in 2021
Parkersburg Catholic Cancels 2021 Football Season

Latest News

Thomas Battle and Dave Fleming
Gardening with Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 7/23/21
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening with Dave Fleming, Vol. I, 7/23/21
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
WTAP news @ 5 - WVUP awarded $100K through Metallica Scholars initiative
WTAP news @ 5 - WVUP awarded $100K through Metallica Scholars initiative