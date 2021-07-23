Advertisement

Kaitlin’s Weather Forecast, July 23rd 2021

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

