Man found guilty of rape in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - After four days of trial and four hours of jury deliberation, Grant Sims was found guilty by an Athens County jury of two counts of rape.

Sims was indicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court in February 2020 for four counts of rape, as well as theft and identity fraud. He previously pleaded guilty to the latter two charges.

The first count of rape was on Oct. 25, 2018, to a woman whom Sims met at a bar with the rape happening in a car in Sims’ driveway. The second count of rape was alleged to have taken place on May 25, 2019, to a woman at a residence in Athens. The woman said she and Sims kissed but when she wanted to leave, he made excuses to keep her there and the acts later turned sexual.

The third and fourth counts involved the same victim on Sept. 19, 2019. The third count charged that Sims purposely compelled the woman to submit while the fourth count charged that the victim was unable to consent due to intoxication.

After the rape, Sims stole the victim’s credit card and later used it to purchase personal items. The jury found Sims guilty of the first and fourth counts and returned a verdict of not guilty on counts two and three.

Sims’ trial began Tuesday with jury selection. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office presented the State’s case throughout the week with testimony from the three college-aged woman, medical professionals and law enforcement officials.

The prosecution presented facts that Sims lied to law enforcement about the incidents and/or lied about his recounts of the details on the witness stand. Closing arguments took place Friday morning and concluded around 11 a.m. for jury deliberations.

The verdict was returned shortly before 3 p.m. Judge Patrick Lang thanked the jury for their service. He ordered Sims be taken into custody and held without bond pending a sentencing date that will be scheduled within the coming weeks.

