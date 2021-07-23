Meeks takes on new role at St. Marys High School

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The long-time girl’s basketball coach at St. Marys High School is stepping away from the team to take an elevated role within the program.

Howard Meeks has accepted the position of Athletic Director, after Lynn Johnson stepped away from the role this summer.

Meeks says that this was not an easy decision, but he still feels the program is in a good spot, and he will continue to be hands-on with girl’s basketball and all other sports at St. Marys.

Fred King will take over as the head coach for St. Marys, hoping to continue a tradition that saw seven regional championships and four Class A Championship appearances since Meeks took over in 2007.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.