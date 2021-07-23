Obituary: Cledith W. “Butch” Powell

Cledith W. “Butch” Powell, 74, of Vienna, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from his residence.

He was born September 26, 1946, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late William G. Powell and Agatha Christine Morgan Honaker.

Butch graduated from St. Albans High School in 1964, Alderson Broaddus College in 1969 and WVU in 1972. He later became an educator and athletic administrator in various counties throughout the state of West Virginia. He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church, where he volunteered with the Upward sports program and was known by the kids as “Mr. Butch”. He was also a member of the W.V.S.S.A.C., NFHS, WVADA and WVCA. Butch enjoyed golfing, sporting activities and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Janet G. Pauley Powell; daughter, Angela D. Coffman (Steve) of Wimauma, FL; son, Chad William Powell of Martinsburg; sister Diane Wolfe of FL; grandchildren, Cameron Powell, Madison Gibson, Mackenzie Gibson, Morgan Gibson, Logan Powell, Natalie Powell, Cameron Coffman and Braxton Coffman.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Powell.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3300 Rosemar Road, Vienna. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm and officiated by Rev. Dr. Ken Ramsey and Pastor Brian Leversee. Comments to follow from former basketball player, Dr. Marc Ellison and closing from grandson, Cameron Powell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Housecalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Dr., Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV 26105 and Fellowship Baptist Church, Vienna. Please visit www.lamberttatman.com to share messages of condolence with the Powell family.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna.

