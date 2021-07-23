Advertisement

Obituary: Judy Ann Hoff

Judy Ann Hoff
Judy Ann Hoff(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Judy Ann Hoff, 82, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 22, 1938 in Marietta, OH to the late John F. Wagner and Hattie May Hoff.

Judy graduated from Marietta High School in 1956 and had attended Marietta College. She was an active member of the 6th and Washington Sts. Church of Christ. She was an avid card player.

She was an employee of Crescent Supply Co. and later was employed with the Citizens National Bank. She retired over 40 years later from Morgan Chase as a Vice President.

Judy is survived by her many close friends, church family and two cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Roger Rush officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle got his foot stuck on the gas while trying to...
No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell
Jonathan Wayne Smith
Parkersburg man arrested for stealing money from local residents
One woman arrested following police pursuit in Parkersburg. No one was injured during the...
Suspect arrested following police pursuit in Parkersburg
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Davis.
$1,000 reward for man wanted in Meigs County
Parkersburg Catholic will not take the field in 2021
Parkersburg Catholic Cancels 2021 Football Season

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vicki Lynn Ewing
Adam Gorham
Obituary: Adam Eugene Gorham
Daniel Leffingwell
Obituary: Daniel “Pops” Leffingwell
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: George Miller