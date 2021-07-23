Obituary: Judy Ann Hoff

Judy Ann Hoff, 82, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 22, 1938 in Marietta, OH to the late John F. Wagner and Hattie May Hoff.

Judy graduated from Marietta High School in 1956 and had attended Marietta College. She was an active member of the 6th and Washington Sts. Church of Christ. She was an avid card player.

She was an employee of Crescent Supply Co. and later was employed with the Citizens National Bank. She retired over 40 years later from Morgan Chase as a Vice President.

Judy is survived by her many close friends, church family and two cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Roger Rush officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.