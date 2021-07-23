Advertisement

Obituary: Nichola “Niki” Sue Parsons

Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Nichola “Niki” Sue Parsons, 71, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Belpre Landings. She was born on February 24, 1950 in Elizabeth, WV to the late Clyde Edwin and Kathleen Richard Gibson.

Niki was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells, Eastern Star and V.F. W. Post 1212.

She is survived by her stepson, Sean (Andrea) Parsons and step grandchildren, Penelope “P” and Emerson “Emmy” Parsons, all of Austin, TX and very special friends and caretakers who cared and loved her until the end.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Parsons.

Niki’s wishes were to be cremated and buried with her husband, Mike, in Evergreen North Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV. Friends and family wanted to give Belpre Landings a special thank you for their love and caring support.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

