Obituary: Vicki Lynn Ewing

Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Vicki Lynn Ewing, 61, of Parkersburg died July 22, 2021 at her Residence.   She was born on June 14, 1960 in Gilmer County, WV and was the daughter of the late Kenneth D. and Ruth Butler Moss.

She worked for O’Ames and loved farming, tending cattle and her favorite TV show was the Waltons.

Vicki is survived by three siblings, Darrell Moss, Pammy Moss, Dallas Moss and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Ewing and brother, Jay Moss.

No visitation or services are scheduled.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

