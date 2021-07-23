Ohio Valley Motor Speedway hosts Christmas in July event

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway in Washington is hosting a Christmas in July event.

They are in their third year of doing this in a partnership with the Toys for Tots of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Patrons are gathering in flocks to the event to not only watch the cars race around the track, but to also give back to those who are in need.

Those that provide toys for the organization will also be given a free ticket.

The event officially starts at 7 p.m. for all that want to come out.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.