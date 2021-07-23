Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic Cancels 2021 Football Season

Parkersburg Catholic will not take the field in 2021
Parkersburg Catholic will not take the field in 2021
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the second consecutive year, the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders will not be taking the football field in the fall.

Parkersburg Catholic Athletic Director Amanda Weatherwax confirmed to WTAP on Thursday evening that the Crusaders have canceled their upcoming 2021 football season.

The current reason for the cancellation is unknown at this time, and we will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.

Parkersburg Catholic will have to wait another year for the head coaching debut of Larry Thompson, who was hired this past February.

When the Crusaders last took the field, the team went 6-5 in 2019.

