West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History holding art competition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History is accepting submissions for its West Virginia Juried Exhibition art competition.

The competition is held every other year and accepts works of art in a wide range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, drawing, digital artwork, photography, mixed media, and crafts. This year, photos of artwork may be submitted via email, but entrants are asked to contact Cailin Howe, exhibits coordinator at the West Virginia State Museum, at cailin.a.howe@wv.gov beforehand.

The exhibit does not have an assigned theme, and Howe said that results in a wide range of varying pieces being submitted.

Submissions are divided into three categories for awards, the Governor’s Award which grants the winner a $5,000 purchase award, meaning the winning pieces are purchased for the department. Three recipients will be selected for the Governor’s Award.

The Award of Excellence is awarded to seven people and carries a $2,000 purchase award. And the Merit Award grants the winner a $500 monetary prize.

Howe noted that, while many artists have understandably experienced a creative block during the pandemic, others are producing work that is often quite different from what they typically create.

“We have seen an incredible variety of not only subjects but themes...It has been incredible to see what the artists are working on,” Howe said. “We also have had several of our longtime artists who are incredibly proficient in one medium who have decided to switch mediums and dabble in something new, and that’s always really exciting,” she added.

The deadline for submission has been moved back from August 2 to August 9. The full submission instructions can be found in the prospectus online here. And those interested can email Howe to receive their own copy of the prospectus.

