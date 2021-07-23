W.Va. Motor Speedway preparing for “Dirtvana” coming this Saturday

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Motor Speedway is coming back with their “Dirtvana” event this Saturday.

The speedway is getting everything prepared today with people getting the track situated.

Dirtvana will begin at 3 p.m. tomorrow where people can meet the monster truck drivers.

Then at four there will be a demolition derby, at six the monster trucks will get started.

Officials say that there will be six monster trucks and four pro-mar trucks for tomorrow’s event.

Those with the speedway say that tomorrow will be a great time for all to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“What you’re going to get is an excellent family day. You can bring the family out, the kids out and they’re going to have a great show. They can sit on the hillside on the lawn chair, relax and enjoy, and see a lot of great entertainment for your price tag. And, it’s just going to be a great day to be out here on the hillside,” says Speedway owner, Cody Watson.

The speedway says that there will be a live concert at 8 p.m. featuring Ducain and the Moonshine Bandits.

Officials would like to thank “Outlaw Monster Truck Drags” for helping them prepare the track.

