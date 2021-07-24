Little Hocking Fire and Rescue diving team begins recertification process

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Fire and Rescue diving team started the process of getting recertified this Friday.

The recertification process cycles through every three years. This year, it started in the pool. Divers brushed up on basic skills and search procedures, using a mask to reduce visibility in order to mimic real water rescue conditions.

The program mixes in-classroom and interactive lessons.

Fire and Dive Lieutenant David Cook hopes the hands-on lessons will help divers remain more relaxed during rescues...but that’s not the only thing water training has to offer.

He said, “You need to have water training for muscle memory because when you do searching in the river, you actually lose one of your senses. You know, you lose your ability to see.”

Divers will take on the final certification tests on Sunday. They will respond to mock calls with gear and fake witnesses as well as take a written test.

