Vienna’s utility board discusses use of American Rescue Plan funds

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna’s utility board voted on asking city council for half a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan for a waterline project. The vote passed four to one.

The project the money would go towards would build a water line extension from 23rd Street to the GAC filter building. Utility Board Member Kim Williams says it would allow water to flow better due to the pipes being bigger. Williams adds that it would also supply water to Spencer’s Landing, which currently has no water access. She says this would lead to the landing’s development.

The water line would also serve as a back-up if wells go down and would allow more people in Vienna who aren’t technically in the city to use Vienna water, according to Williams.

Still, Williams was the one vote against the recommendation. She hopes the council will consider using all $2.6 million of the American Rescue Plan money for water and sewer projects.

Williams said, “Some of us would like to use all of that money for water and sewer because we have critical infrastructure that needs to be addressed.”

Williams wants the American Rescue Plan money to go towards the 12th Street sewer project too, which would alleviate sewer back-up. She says that project alone could cost over $2 million dollars. She also points to the $1.6 million in CARES money that could go towards other projects.

In the meeting, Mayor Rapp pushed against Williams, saying that there are other needs to address with the money. While he is for the $500,000 allotment, he recommends that the rest of the money be put towards a major storm water project on 28th street and replacing the 27th Street Bridge.

The storm water project would improve drainage from 19th avenue to 15th avenue, rerouting it to Pond Run to prevent flooding.

Pond Run is the main water channel running through Vienna that drains into the Ohio River.

