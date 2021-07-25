The Adelphia Music Hall celebrates the return of live music

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

What better way to end summer than with live music returning to Downtown Marietta. People from across the region come to Marietta to entertain the community at the Adelphia Music Hall.

To celebrate live music returning, the Adelphia Music Hall went out into the community and gave 500 tickets to hospital workers, firefighters, and police officers.

Ric Derubeis, the entertainment and promotions director for the Adelphia Music Hall, said so many people worked so hard to get us to the day where live music can be back that he knew they had to give back to these front line workers.

“I think they are going to feel, hopefully how we feel about them, appreciated... I hope they are going to appreciate it and know what they did to help us get here and I hope they know how much we appreciate it,” Derubeis said.

The Adelphia Music Hall is preparing for their Summer Concert Series, beginning Jul 24 with Gemini Syndrome. On July 30, Paul Thorn will be performing, and on July 31, the already sold-out, Buckcherry will be performing.

For more information about upcoming shows and information about tickets, you can visit the Adelphia Music Hall’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.