Crews work multi-vehicle fatal accident

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - 9:00 p.m.

OSHP tell WSAZ the accident has claimed the life of one man. Officers are still on-scene reconstructing the crash. They believe the two cars collided head-on.

Flaggers are in the area directing traffic.

ORIGINAL: 7 p.m.

Police and first responders are on-scene of a serious car accident that involves two vehicles with at least three patients.

Meigs County Sherifff Keith Woods says the incident happened along SR 7 North, just north of Chester and Tuppers Plains.

Gallia County has been called in to offer mutual aid.

The accident involved one of the vehicles rolling over, with a patient trapped inside with an amputated leg.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

