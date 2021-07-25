Crews work multi-vehicle fatal accident
MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - 9:00 p.m.
OSHP tell WSAZ the accident has claimed the life of one man. Officers are still on-scene reconstructing the crash. They believe the two cars collided head-on.
Flaggers are in the area directing traffic.
ORIGINAL: 7 p.m.
Police and first responders are on-scene of a serious car accident that involves two vehicles with at least three patients.
Meigs County Sherifff Keith Woods says the incident happened along SR 7 North, just north of Chester and Tuppers Plains.
Gallia County has been called in to offer mutual aid.
The accident involved one of the vehicles rolling over, with a patient trapped inside with an amputated leg.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
