Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Marietta Field, home of Pioneer soccer and women’s lacrosse at Marietta College, is in the process of renovating its bleachers.

In 2018, Marietta Field underwent some extreme renovations such as widening the field and installing state-of-the-art lights. Now that those renovations have been complete, the College is ready to focus on bringing more fans into Marietta Field. One of the changes includes making the bleachers ADA compliant.

Prior to the pandemic, the men’s and women’s soccer teams have seen a 250 percent increase in home attendance since 2013. Both teams were also in the top ten for attendance in all of DIII soccer.

Due to this increase, more fans means more seats are needed. Fundraising for the new design will increase capacity from 274 to 477 seats.

Men’s soccer coach, Joe Bergin said they have been working on this for a long time.

“We’re close to having the amount of money to finish it off and were working to finish it off right now so we hope by the time we play out here this fall, which September 5th is the first game for the women out there, that we’ll have a much-improved atmosphere,” Bergin said.

