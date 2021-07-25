Marietta Noon Lions host annual golf scramble

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Noon Lions and community members met up on the green for a good cause this Saturday.

Locals drove through the Oxbow Golf Course, clubs in hand, taking their swing at different holes. The annual event is called the Marietta Noon Lions Annual Golf Scramble. It raises money for the lions’ outreach initiatives, which includes sight-saving, pediatric cancer, food insecurity, and more. Some funds also go back to the Lions Clubs International.

Marietta Noon Lions Club President Rebecca Johnson said, “This event brings our lions together. I mean, it’s beautiful southern Ohio so it’s a great way to have everybody come together and raise funds to support our community and support lions.”

When it comes to sight-saving efforts, the lions help locals directly. For instance, if people reach out, lions can help them get glasses and eye exams.

