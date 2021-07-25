Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council this week is scheduled to consider final passage of an 11-month moratorium on new treatment centers and homes for recovering addicts.

Both Parkersburg and Vienna have approved first readings of nearly identical ordinances.

Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan says that city’s council may consider doing the same.

While Williamstown has not had the problems of the other cities, Mayor Jordan says there have been informal discussions about a moratorium in that city as well.

Jordan says the concern is not with treatment centers. He says he understands the problems of addiction many residents are going through.

But he says people are worried about recovery homes locating in residential neighborhoods: often without notice given they’re being established.

He says the transitory nature of people leaving recovery centers after treatment is also a concern.

Jordan agrees with leaders in Parkersburg and Vienna that the West Virginia Legislature, which allowed for the expansion of treatment beds several years ago, needs to address the problems moratorium advocates say has resulted.

Williamstown City Council’s next scheduled meeting is August 3.

