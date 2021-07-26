Advertisement

Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley

Back to School
Back to School(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the beginning of the school year approaches, school districts around the area have announced their back-to-school dates, as well as their plans for taking COVID-19 precautions. While schools are returning to regular schedules this year, many have decided on or are in the process of determining what additional safety measures will be implemented.

Belpre City Schools - Classes begin August 23. Additional information will be available regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Fort Frye Local - Classes begin August 26. There will be COVID-19 precautions in place but the details are still being determined.

Frontier Local- Classes begin August 24. COVID-19 precautions will be based on guidelines determined at the state level.

Marietta City Schools - Classes begin August 18. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the schools, and further precautions will be based on guidelines determined at the state level.

Warren Local - Classes begin August 19. Additional information will be available regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Wolf Creek Local - Classes begin August 25. There will be COVID-19 precautions in place but the details are still being determined.

Wood County Schools - Classes begin August 19. Additional cleaning will be performed in the school buildings, social distancing will be encouraged when possible, and students who are feeling ill will be asked to stay home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities
Due to attendance increase over the past few years, Marietta Field will be almost doubling it's...
Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase

Latest News

Sir Naik Holdings, other businesses owe past Wood County fire fees
WTAP News @ 11- Little Hocking fire and rescue divers finish recertification
WTAP News @ 11- Little Hocking fire and rescue divers finish recertification
Divers search for the fake body in a race against the clock.
Little Hocking Fire and Rescue divers finish recertification with mock emergency
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities