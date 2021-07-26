Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the beginning of the school year approaches, school districts around the area have announced their back-to-school dates, as well as their plans for taking COVID-19 precautions. While schools are returning to regular schedules this year, many have decided on or are in the process of determining what additional safety measures will be implemented.

Belpre City Schools - Classes begin August 23. Additional information will be available regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Fort Frye Local - Classes begin August 26. There will be COVID-19 precautions in place but the details are still being determined.

Frontier Local- Classes begin August 24. COVID-19 precautions will be based on guidelines determined at the state level.

Marietta City Schools - Classes begin August 18. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the schools, and further precautions will be based on guidelines determined at the state level.

Warren Local - Classes begin August 19. Additional information will be available regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Wolf Creek Local - Classes begin August 25. There will be COVID-19 precautions in place but the details are still being determined.

Wood County Schools - Classes begin August 19. Additional cleaning will be performed in the school buildings, social distancing will be encouraged when possible, and students who are feeling ill will be asked to stay home.

